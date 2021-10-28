‘Dads on Duty’ patrol Louisiana school to prevent violence

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Violence at a Louisiana high school has stopped since a group of fathers started patrolling the campus, and the dads are aiming to expand their initiative into a movement across the parish. The Times reports that “Dads on Duty” started in response to several fights at Shreveport’s Southwood High School in September that led to the arrests of about two dozen students. Michael LaFitte gathered other parents after an incident to form a strategy for combatting violence at the school. A group of fathers showed up before the 7:30 a.m. bell the Monday after the meeting. About 40 dads take shifts to now also patrol during lunch and after school.