Dems trying to include help for immigrants in Biden plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats want to again try letting millions of immigrants stay temporarily in the U.S. as part of President Joe Biden’s economic plan. People familiar with the effort say Democrats want to let migrants in the U.S. before 2011 apply for temporary permits letting work in this country for five years, and then renew it once. The proposal needs a sign off from the Senate parliamentarian, who enforces the chamber’s rules of what is allowed in certain bills. The renewed focus on immigration comes as Biden met with House Democrats and sought support for a framework of his 10-year, $1.75 trillion plan.