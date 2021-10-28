Dry for now, rain returns this afternoon

We are starting off the morning warmer than we were yesterday at this time. Most are sitting in the 40s and 50s and we will top off in the 50s this afternoon. Cloudy skies have taken over the Two Virginias this morning but we are dry. That will change this afternoon as showers start pushing into our region due to a low-pressure system moving in from the west. Winds will pick up as well today out of the southeast at 10-20 mph but we could see gusts over 40 mph.

Breezy conditions last through the overnight hours with gusts over 40 mph possible once again. We will see off-and-on rain which could be heavier at times leading to some localized flooding especially around creeks, streams, and low-lying areas. Lows will bottom out in the 40s and 50s for most.

Tomorrow, we hold on to the chance of rain. On-and-off rain is expected with temperatures topping off in the 50s and 60s. Winds shouldn't be quite as strong as we will see today, however, we could still see some gusts over 25 mph at times.

Soggy conditions last into the weekend as well. Showers will continue on Saturday and into Sunday morning but we should dry up for the afternoon and evening hours on Halloween. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Drier conditions are expected for the beginning of next week but another storm system looks to move in mid to late week bringing rain back to the area. Temperatures look to be cooler as well throughout the week. Make sure to catch the full forecast today at 5, 5:30, 6, 6:30 am, and noon.