Facility uses TMS to help cure depression in two Virginias

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Depression is one of the most common mental health challenges. The two Virginias like the rest of the country is experiencing an increase in depression due to the pandemic. The new treatment option for depression isn't brand new. It's called transcranial magnetic stimulation and it was originally invented in 1985.

Over the years it's been modernized to treat depression in people who might not benefit from traditional pharmaceuticals or psychotherapy. TMS starts with the patient seated in a chair. A specialized magnet is placed on the left side of the head because that's where depression in the brain comes from.

"A lot of these folks are not adequately treated meaning they're on medicines and not getting better... or they've had such a tough time tolerating medicines, they simply can't stay on them to get better. So depression is pretty debilitating and fairly severe and to have other treatments and new treatments is a good thing to be able to offer." Dr. Jeffry Gee, Director of The Behavioral Health Pavilion of The Virginias

Dr. Gee says this treatment works for some patients but adds it's not guaranteed to work for everyone.

"Studies have shown a significant improvement in tough to treat patients. Up to two thirds having a response and a third of those people in remission. Which is pretty lofty when you think about the fact that they're tough to treat to begin with." Dr. Jeffry Gee, Director of The Behavioral Health Pavilion of The Virginias

Around seventy patients have been treated with TMS at The Pavillion over the last three years. Dr. Gee says insurance companies are beginning to believe in this treatment.

"We've been fairly successful for folks in getting it approved if they have had other failures. You're not going to get TMS as first line treatment. For folks who have suffered for quite a while with depression with good reasons. To try something new, we've been pretty successful with that. Insurances are coming around to TMS as it's proven to be effective." Dr. Jeffry Gee, Director of The Behavioral Health Pavilion of The Virginias

If you need to talk to someone with the Pavillion's hotline you can dial 304-325-4673 or 304-325-4681