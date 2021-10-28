Healing from hate: Death of white supremacist sends National Alliance in new direction

MILL POINT, W.Va. (WVVA) The road to the National Alliance compound in Mill Point, W.Va. is a breathtaking one. The long stretch of farmland has barely been touched by the industrialization of the modern world.



When Hillsoboro Mayor Gail Siers tried to bring a store in a couple years ago, he was told by residents they didn't want one. "There's a lot of people from out of state that come here. It's just a nice little town."



But just a couple minutes down a bumpy road next door is the National Alliance compound at Mill Point, W.Va.



At the entrance, an open gate and happy pumpkins meet those who drive by. Initially, we drove right past it not realizing it was a compound for the National Alliance. Despite our wait and attempts to reach out to the organization ahead of time, no one was there to talk about the group on this day.



Through research at the Pocahontas County Assessor's Office, WVVA News was able to confirm the property is still owned by the Cosmotheist Community Church, a non-profit set up by Dr. Pierce as part of the National Alliance.



Linda Thompson was a neighbor to the property for years, only to move away a couple months ago.



"This is their property. One of their members lives on the corner. But they're pretty private about anything that goes on here. Some new people came in not too long ago. They would not want to talk to you. All I know is they are still here and they may send some books out, but there's nothing major going on here."



Kelvin Pierce is the son of the National Alliance's founder, Dr. William Pierce. He has made two trips to the property since his father's passing in 2002. In 2018, he was able to take a tour inside and talk to the organization's latest leader, Will Williams, over the phone.



"I spent an hour or so walking around the compound. I went into the trailer where my dad lived and died. It's in really bad shape now. I just tried to visualize my dad there and what it must have been like for him in his trailer dying."



While Pierce said he was told by Williams that the organization is working to build back, their headquarters in now in Tennessee.



"He told me he's building the National Alliance back. He said people have counted us out and think we're gone, but we're back."



Pierce added "I don't currently see them the way they are as a threat to anybody. I had a long talk with the caretaker. He was very respectful. Obviously, we have different belief systems, but he wasn't at all threatening. They're basically doing their job, which is taking care of the property."



WVVA News was able to obtain court records showing that Williams, who resides in Tennessee, was arrested in 2015 for Battery against another member inside the Mill Point compound. But outside the gates, the Pocahontas County Sheriff's Dept. said the group has never had a single run in with law enforcement.



According to a former FBI agent with extensive experience in domestic terrorism and white supremacy, Tom O'Connor, the group's fall has continued following Dr. Pierce's death.



"The next person to take over, Eric Gliebe, ran the organization into the ground. The dues paying members decided they wanted nothing to do with him and he became an outcast in the white power movement. The National Alliance is not a group anybody hears about today. It's part of the white nationalist history."



WVVA News has made multiple attempts to reach Williams on their efforts to rebuild through their website. To date, no response has been offered.