Healing from hate: Inside the rise and fall of one of West Virginia’s most notorious hate groups

MILL POINT, W.Va. (WVVA) In 1995, a bomb ripped through the FBI building in Oklahoma City. At the time, it was the deadliest attack to ever occur on American soil. Timothy McVey was convicted and sentenced for the crime. But it was a book being distributed from West Virginia, the Turner Diaries, that prosecutors say inspired the attack.

The author of that book was Dr. William Pierce, the founder of a white supremacist organization in the foothills of Pocahontas County called the National Alliance. The group recently came up in discussions about the redistricting process in Pocahontas County, where questions were raised over whether the group still presents a threat today.

To learn more, WVVA News went to Pocahontas County in search of answers.

Nestled into the National Quiet Zone, for most people, Hillsboro is a place to escape. The beautiful town is the home of Pearl Buck, the first American woman to win the Nobel Peace Prize in literature. But the other person who made this area famous is just a footnote to locals.

"As a matter of fact, when you called me last night, I figured they're just non-existent," said Hillsboro Mayor Gail Siers.

Just a couple minutes down the road from Hillsboro is Mill Point, W.Va., an unincorporated area where Dr. Pierce purchased land and set up the home base for what was at one time considered the most dangerous white supremacy group in America.

"We're white, we're of European ancestry, and we want to remain conscious of that," said Dr. Pierce of the National Alliance in an interview with WSAZ in the late 90s.

When McVey and Terry Nichols detonated a bomb that destroyed the federal building in Oklahoma City in 1995, 168 people, including 19 children, were killed. Copies of the Turner Diaries by Dr. Pierce were found by the FBI in McVey's car.

Tom O'Connor is a former FBI Agent who specialized in domestic terrorism and white supremacy. Now operating a consulting company called Fedquared Consulting, he offered insight into the National Alliance's connection to McVey.

"In the Turner Diaries, the main character actually blows up the FBI building in Washington D.C. The set up and travel in that book is exactly the Oklahoma City bombing."

While Oklahoma City put Dr. Pierce and the National Alliance in the spotlight, the group showed up on the radar of authorities long before that attack.

Born in Atlanta, Pierce was a bright student. He received a degree in Physics from Rice University and then a doctorate from the University of Colorado. After working as an aerospace manufacturer in Connecticut, Pierce moved to Washington, D.C. to became an associate of the American Nazi Party.

"The American Nazi party was run by George Lincoln Rockwell," explained O'Connor. "Pierce and Rockwell had a falling out. Pierce separated from the American Nazi Party and went to work recruiting younger people into the White nationalist movement."

Dr. Pierce's son, Kelvin Pierce, had a front row seat to his father's rise to power. In an interview with WVVA News, he spoke about what it was like growing up in the home of one of American's most dangerous Neo-nazi leaders.

"He used his superior intellect to channel that toward hate. That's why he was so successful. He was intelligent, very well read, and he had all the debate points memorized. He could debate anybody and do a good job convincing you that he was right."

But Pierce said his father used more than talking points to get his message across. He said he beat his family members regularly.

"Unfortunately, by the time I left home at 18, I believed most of what my dad taught me. I had another essential ingredient to being a hater which was that I hated myself."

The younger Pierce said a turning point occurred when his father left his mother and family in Fredericksburg, Va., to open up the National Alliance compound in Mill Point, W.Va.



It was around the same time Kelvin Pierce started college at Virginia Tech. "I had a roommate of color when I went to Virginia Tech. I ended up really liking this guy and admiring him. He was such a humanitarian. He cared so much about other people and he showed that."

The experience gave Kelvin a new outlook on the world and the people in it. "Probably the biggest aspect of all of that was realizing that the way I felt and the way I looked at others deep down felt wrong."

But in Kelvin, there was still a little boy inside longing for his father's love. A couple years before Dr. Pierce's death, Kelvin invited him to come watch him hang glide in West Virginia.

"I didn't think he would come, but he did come. I had a pleasant experience with him. I had a good flight. He came down to the landing field and said I did a good job. I think it was the only time I ever impressed him and it was the last time I ever saw him."

When Dr. Pierce died of cancer in 2002, Kelvin attended his father's memorial service at the compound.

"I'm really glad I went. I got a lot of closure from it. It was a very important moment for me for sure."

For Kelvin, it was a moment of closure, but also a turning point.



