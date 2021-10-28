Healing from hate Part 3: New extremists groups rise and use new methods to reach their audience

MILL POINT, W.Va. (WVVA) In Part II of Healing from Hate, WVVA News took you to the former West Virginia headquarters of what was once one of the most dangerous white supremacy groups in America -- the National Alliance,.



While counter-terrorism experts say the group's influence has diminished in recent years, other groups have stepped in to pick up the message of hate and move forward. Experts say their efforts have shifted from leaflets and face-to-face meetings and are now focused on eluding law enforcement on the dark web.



Tom O'Connor, a former FBI agent with extensive experience in domestic terrorism relating to white supremacy, said the groups identified at the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol highlight an emerging threat.



While the New York Times reported in January that Amazon had stopped selling The Turner Diaries over the book's ties to groups involved in the Capitol attack, none of the groups identified at the Capitol on that day included the National Alliance.



"You can read all of the court documents and accurate reporting. They're talking about groups like the Oath Keepers, proud boys. The National Alliance -- I have not heard of as having anything to do with the white power movement today."



He said new extremists groups on all side of the political pendulum are rising up and using new technology to reach their audience -- they are apps that make it difficult for law enforcement because they require a court order or FISA warrant to access.



"It used to take a period of time for someone to become radicalized. They had to go to meetings. They had to go and do things. Now you have people who are watching videos in their basement on the internet and that flash to bang can occur in a much shorter period of time."



While the activities of these groups is difficult to monitor, he said the internet opens up more opportunities for whistleblowers.



"People who are on white nationalists blogs and social media, there are people who will actually call and say I'm all about this and I'm anti-government, but this guy is talking about doing something. So if you put yourself out there, there's more opportunities for law enforcement to get out in front of that and stop the event."



For the son of the National Alliance's founder, Dr. William Pierce, there is a common thread connecting many of these lone actors and one the country has failed to address.



"As a society, we don't address mental illness. We should be talking about our mental wellness from the day our kids start in elementary school. But it's a topic that we just don't address," said Kelvin Pierce.



Kelvin Pierce said his own father's childhood was dominated by his grandfather's alcoholism and his grandmother's neglect -- factors that may have paved his path to hate.



"Unfortunately, when my dad was eight, his father was killed. He was getting of a bus and was hit by a car and killed. His mother was just not a nurturing person at all. She was strict, hard line, and just not loving."



After William Pierce was sent off to military school, his son said his father sought the acceptance he never found at home.



"One way to feel better is to identify with a group. Another way to feel better is to put another person down. You elevate yourself. It's an adrenaline rush when you hate the other because you make yourself feel superior."



When Kelvin Pierce became a father, he left the parenting style of his own dad in the past. He and his wife adopted two baby girls after a trip to the Republic of Georgia.



"Self-esteem was such a low point of my life. It affected every aspect of my life from the way I interacted with teachers, peers, or anybody else. I always tried to be aware of that when I was trying to parent my own children."



Inspired by his daughters, he and his wife started the Divine Child Foundation, a non-profit which works to make a difference in the lives of the country's forgotten children.



"My goal there is that I see a lot of children who are unwanted or unloved. So my objective was to let them know there is one person in this world who loves them completely -- regardless of where they came from."



A man who was once lost, now helping others find their way.



To learn more about Pierce's journey, check out his book Sins of my father: Growing up with America's Most Dangerous White Supremacist https://www.amazon.com/Sins-My-Father-Dangerous-Supremacist/dp/B084DGVFD6



