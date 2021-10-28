Hungary official: Employers can require vaccination for work

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — A Hungarian official announced Thursday that the government will allow employers to require that their employees get vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition for work. Additional new measures will include the required wearing of masks on public transportation and a ban on visits to public health care institutions. The government will opt to require vaccination for public employees, the official said. The measures came as the number of new infections and deaths in the country reaches levels not seen since a devastating pandemic surge last spring. The option to require vaccines at workplaces could prompt an increase in vaccination rates, which have stagnated for months.