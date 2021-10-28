Louisville-NC State division game tops ACC’s Week 9 schedule

Lousiville’s trip to North Carolina State headlines the Week 9 schedule for the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Wolfpack fell out of the AP Top 25 after a loss at Miami. But Dave Doeren’s team still controls its own destiny in the Atlantic Division. The Cardinals have two league losses and are trying to stay in a race led by No. 13 Wake Forest. The schedule includes Florida State visiting Clemson after last year’s meeting was called off due to COVID-19 concerns. In addition, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett and North Carolina receiver Josh Downs are top players to watch this weekend.