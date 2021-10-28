Mercer County man facing sexual abuse charges

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- A Mercer County man is facing sexual abuse charges after allegedly abusing his fiance's 8-year-old daughter.

According to a criminal complaint, suspect Donald Ray White, 31, was at his home in Bluefield with two children who were left in his care while his fiance picked up her mother from work. Reports say Write's fiance was gone for less than an hour.

While his fiance was gone, she attempted to call White, but reports say he would not answer. She then accessed her live view surveillance camera from her phone, and could see into the living room of the residence.

White's fiance allegedly observed him standing near her child. She says he exposed himself, and was clearly aroused. She then observed White grab the child and flip her upside down, before moving to the couch and pulling his pants down further.

The criminal complaint says White stood up and grabbed the victim again, and held her upside down moving her face towards his genitals.

The child's mother then used the camera to speak to White and demand he put the child down.

According to the complaint, the mother heard White instruct the other child to go to the bedroom prior to the incident.

The criminal complaint says White tried to shift blame to the child, saying that she tried to pull his pants day. He conceded, saying his genitals were exposed but "could not remember" if he was aroused.

White has been charged with with attempt to commit a felony, sexual abuse in the first degree, and sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust to a child.

