Mercer County mother, son face charges in child molestation case

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A mother and son are facing charges after the victim in an alleged child molestation case came forward.

Reports say that 34-year-old Daniel Fitzko was sexually abusing his adopted sibling. The abuse allegedly began between four and five years ago, when the victim was 11 or 12 years old.

A criminal complaint says that Fitzko would molest the child when she was sleeping, to the point it was causing her pain. The victim was allegedly forced into oral sex and sexual intercourse for the next four years.

Fitzko's mother, Tammy Hammonds, knew about the abuse. Hammonds allegedly suggested that Fitzko and the victim share a room. According to the criminal complaint, Hammonds lied to a physician to have the victim put on birth control.

The victim stated that Hammonds told her not to say anything about the abuse, because Fitzko would "die in prison."

Investigators were able to confirm Hammond's knowledge of the abuse, and the abuse itself, by witness interviews and text messages.

Child Protective Services investigated, and Fitzko was removed from the home. Hammonds allegedly allowed Fitzko to stay on the property after CPS removed him.

Fitzko has been charged with incest and first degree sexual assault. Hammonds has been charged with child neglect resulting in injury.

