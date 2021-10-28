Moscow starts nonworking period as infections, deaths soar

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian capital has started a nonworking period intended to stem contagion as daily infections and deaths from COVID-19 surged to all-time highs. The government coronavirus task force reported 1,159 deaths in 24 hours, the largest daily tally since the pandemic began. It has brought the country’s official coronavirus death toll to 235,057, the highest in Europe. The confirmed daily infections surged to 40,096 Thursday, topping a previous record reached earlier this week. To contain the spread, President Vladimir Putin has ordered a nonworking period from Oct. 30 to Nov. 7 when most state organizations and private businesses are to suspend operations. He encouraged the most affected regions to move faster, and some introduced the measure earlier this week.