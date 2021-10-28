Skip to Content

No. 16 Baylor at home could knock Texas out of Big 12 race

West Virginia news from the Associated Press

No. 16 Baylor could pretty much knock Texas out of a chance to get into the Big 12 championship game in coach Steve Sarkisian’s first season. The 6-1 Bears have already tripled their overall win total in coach Dave Aranda’s second year. Both teams are coming off open dates. Texas is 4-3 after losses in its last two games when blowing double-digit leads. Baylor in its last game beat ranked future Big 12 team BYU. Fourth-ranked Oklahoma is home against Texas Tech. The Red Raiders have interim coach Sonny Cumbie in charge after Matt Wells was fired this week.

Associated Press

