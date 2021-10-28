Norway sees rising infections, braces for winter virus wave

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A top Norwegian health official said the Scandinavian country “must be prepared for a bigger wave” as Norway has seen a surge in COVID-19 infections. In northern Norway, the Arctic city of Tromsoe on Thursday was reporting its highest number of new daily infections in the pandemic. It was recommending that residents use face masks, social distancing and work from home. Across the Baltic Sea, Estonia decided Thursday not to issue new drastic measures on top of the ones that took effect Monday but extended requirements to use masks in public places. In Latvia, the country is in a monthlong lockdown due to its worsening coronavirus situation and low vaccine uptake.