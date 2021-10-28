Pence wades into school debate roiling Va governor’s race

PURCELLVILLE, Va. (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence has hailed activist parents in suburban Washington who are decrying school curriculums as un-American. He declared Thursday that instruction about the effects of institutional racism has left children “being taught to be ashamed of their skin color.” The fight over schools has become a flashpoint in Virginia governor’s race. Polls show a dead heat in it between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin ahead of Election Day on Tuesday. Pence spoke at Patrick Henry College, a Northern Virginia Christian university in Loudoun County, which has become a hotbed for the issue.