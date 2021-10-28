Purdy, No. 22 Iowa State look for 4th straight win over WVU

No. 22 Iowa State will go after its fourth straight win when the Cyclones play at West Virginia on Saturday. Iowa State hopes to stay firmly in contention for a spot in the Big 12 championship game. The Cyclones are tied for second place with Oklahoma State and Baylor, behind No. 4 Oklahoma. Iowa State is 16-2 in October games since 2017. The Cyclones’ Brock Purdy is completing 75% of his pass attempts this season and is looking to go 4-0 against the Mountaineers. West Virginia has to win three of its remaining five regular season games to become bowl eligible.