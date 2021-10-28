Putnam County man facing sexual assault charges in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- A Putnam County Man is facing sexual assault charges in Fayette County.

Jeramiah McClanahan, 33, was charged with second degree sexual assault after a reported assault in the Packs Branch area in March of 2020.

McClanahan was arrested by Putnam County Sheriff's Department and was transported to Western Regional Jail. He now awaits court proceedings.

This investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact Fayette County Sheriff's Department at (304)574-3590.