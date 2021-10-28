Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office searching for grand larceny suspect

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- Raleigh County Sheriff's Office needs your help as they search for a grand larceny suspect.

In a Facebook post, the Sheriff's Office says Justin Geddings, from North Carolina is wanted in connection with a stolen tractor trailer out of Virginia. Geddings was last seen in the Airport Road area of Beaver.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office at (304)255-9300. If you see Geddings, the Sheriff's Office says to call 911.