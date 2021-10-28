Robert Durst transferred to prison medical facility

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Convicted murderer Robert Durst has been transferred to state prison less than two weeks after being hospitalized on a ventilator with COVID-19 following his sentencing for the slaying of his best friend. A state prison spokeswoman says Durst was moved from the Los Angeles jail system Wednesday and taken to the California Health Care Facility in Stockton. A mug shot shows a bearded Durst with a mask under his chin and his head on a pillow. Spokeswoman Terry Thornton says she can’t discuss his condition. The facility treats inmates with the most severe and long-term medical needs.