School officials: Girl who died didn’t escort kids to nurse

SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) — School administrators in Virginia say an investigation found that a fifth-grader who died of coronavirus complications last month did not escort sick classmates to the nurse. The Virginian-Pilot reports that Suffolk Public Schools officials investigated whether Teresa Sperry had been walking with sick classmates, after her parents said she was picked for the classroom job a week before she died. The 10-year-old died Sept. 27 at a Norfolk hospital. Her parents say her symptoms began five days earlier with a headache, but escalated quickly. Schools spokeswoman Anthonette Ward says the nurse recalled Teresa walking with a student hurt on the playground, but not children with cold symptoms. Jeff and Nicole Sperry questioned how thoroughly school officials looked into it.