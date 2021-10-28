U of Michigan gets $40M gift to help 1st-generation students

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — In order to combat the struggles low-income and first-generation college students can face, former New York Mets owner and real estate developer Fred Wilpon alongside his wife Judy created the Kessler Scholars Program in 2008. The program helps scholarship recipients combat various collegiate struggles, including: Not feeling connected, uncertainty about how to navigate financial aid or class systems and difficulty networking. The foundation has awarded scholarships to more than 400 undergraduate students at U-M. The Judy and Fred Wilpon Family Foundation is now gifting the program $40 million in order to fund the program in perpetuity at the university.