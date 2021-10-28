UK hits back over French threat to block fishing boats

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. says a threat by France to block British boats from its ports in a dispute over fishing licenses appears to breach international law. The government is vowing to retaliate if Paris goes through with the move. France announced Wednesday that it will bar British fishing boats from some French ports starting next week if no deal is reached with the U.K. that licenses more French boats to fish in British territorial waters. Britain said “France’s threats are disappointing and disproportionate, and not what we would expect from a close ally and partner.” It said there would be “an appropriate and calibrated response” if France went through with blocking British boats.