Unsettled weather with stick with us to end the work week

Low pressure continuing to move through the region will keep the chance of showers and even a few t-storms around to wrap up the workweek We'll continue to see clouds, showers, and gusty winds through the evening and into Friday morning. Lows overnight should hover in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Tomorrow will bring much of the same conditions; we'll see overcast skies, and rounds of rain throughout the day. While severe weather does not look likely, occasionally heavy downpours, very isolated hail, and gusty winds in general could still cause power loss.

Showers will be wrapping up more into Saturday, but we still look a bit damp with at least some light scattered rain. We should be even drier with more breaks of sun and minimal showers chances by Halloween. Highs through the weekend will stay cooler than normal, in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s. Low temps will be cool as well, in the 30s and 40s. We still look to stay on the cooler side and will remain a bit unsettled into the start of Novermber....make sure to tune in tonight to WVVA News at 5,6 10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest!