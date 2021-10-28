Vaccine reluctance in Eastern Europe brings high COVID cost

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine is suffering through a surge in coronavirus infections and deaths, along with other parts of Eastern Europe. While vaccines are plentiful, there is widespread reluctance to get them in many countries, although there are some notable exceptions. Only about 16% of Ukraine’s 41 million people are fully vaccinated, the second lowest share in Europe after Armenia. Experts say the slow pace of vaccinations is rooted in a variety of factors, including public distrust of government officials and past experiences with other vaccines. Others blame certain religious beliefs, misinformation that is circulating on social media and reliance on nontraditional medical treatments.