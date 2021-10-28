West Virginia-Akron game to benefit cancer research

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia University men’s basketball team will host a charity exhibition game against Akron on Friday. A news release from the school says the game at the WVU Coliseum benefits the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Research Endowment Fund. The two teams will play a regulation 40-minute game. Individual tickets are priced at $10 and $15, depending on the seat. In accordance with WVU policy, those who are not vaccinated will be expected to wear a mask while inside the coliseum unless they are eating or drinking. More information is available at WVUGAME.com.