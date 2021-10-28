Wind Advisory from THU 8:00 PM EDT until FRI 11:00 AM EDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV
Northwest Nicholas County
…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 50 to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of northeast, southeast and southern West
Virginia.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&