Wind Advisory from THU 8:00 PM EDT until FRI 11:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV

Northwest Fayette County

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 50 to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Portions of northeast, southeast and southern West

Virginia.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM EDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

