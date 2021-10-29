A look at the top issues for this year’s UN climate summit

BERLIN (AP) — This year’s U.N. climate summit in Glasgow renews an urgent question to the international community: Can the world come together to confront the common enemy of global warming before it’s too late? World leaders will try to cajole each other into doing more to cut emissions and keep the planet from overheating. But beneath the big questions are smaller issues that negotiators haven’t been able to resolve for years. That includes making good on a promise for rich countries to give poor nations $100 billion a year to cut emissions and adapt to warming. A deal on international carbon trading rules also remains elusive.