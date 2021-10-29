EXPLAINER: What would Minneapolis policing ballot issue do?

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis voters are deciding whether to replace the city’s police force with a new Department of Public Safety. The proposal evolved from calls to “defund the police” after the death of George Floyd under the knee of a Minneapolis officer last year. There’s been an emotional debate over what the proposed changes to the city charter will or won’t do. Supporters seek a more just approach to public safety. But opponents say there’s no plan for what would follow. The City Council and the mayor would have to agree on at least the broad outlines of the new system within a month after Tuesday’s election.