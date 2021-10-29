Fire Departments respond to small fire at Concord University

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) -- Multiple fire departments responded to a fire on campus at Concord University on Friday.

The fire was reported just before noon, while technicians were repairing the lighting system in the Alexander Fine Arts building. A bulb in the system sparked and ignited the curtains on the stage of the auditorium.

The building was evacuated, and no one was injured. Athens, Pipestem, and East River Fire Departments responded to the scene to extinguish the fire. Damage to the building was minimal, and evening classes in the building were canceled.