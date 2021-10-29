Firefighters lash out at lawmaker over NYC’s vaccine rule

NEW YORK (AP) — Six New York City firefighters angry with a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city workers that took effect Friday were relieved of duty and face suspension after driving a fire truck to a state Senator’s office and threatening his staff over the requirement. State Senator Zellnor Myrie said firefighters from Ladder 113 in Brooklyn parked a fire truck outside his office Friday morning and confronted one of his staff members about the mandate, suggesting the lawmaker and his staff would have “blood on their hands” because of resulting staffing shortages and longer response times. Myrie had nothing to do with implementing the mandate.