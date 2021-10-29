Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

New
10:13 pm West Virginia sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Albert Gallatin, Pa. 15, Spring Mills 7

Bluefield 21, Ridgeview, Va. 19

Bridgeport 63, Musselman 27

Cameron 30, Trinity 0

Chapmanville 35, Mingo Central 20

East Fairmont 34, Lewis County 18

Herbert Hoover 28, Poca 0

Hollidaysburg, Pa. 19, Linsly 14

Hurley, Va. 48, Montcalm 22

Independence 60, Wyoming East 8

John Marshall 42, Oak Glen 0

Lincoln 56, Philip Barbour 0

Meadow Bridge 22, Sherman 14

Midland Trail 33, Greenbrier West 8

Moorefield 40, Pendleton County 0

Mountain Ridge, Md. 33, Keyser 8

Nicholas County 25, James Monroe 7

Nitro 32, Sissonville 7

North Marion 42, Frankfort 19

Parkersburg South 26, Wheeling Park 24

Point Pleasant 51, Ripley 0

Ritchie County 43, Gilmer County 15

Robert C. Byrd 41, Liberty Harrison 0

Shady Spring 29, Liberty Raleigh 26

Spring Valley 35, Martinsburg 30

Tygarts Valley 20, Pocahontas County 0

University 49, Morgantown 14

Weir 29, Brooke 6

Williamstown 26, Doddridge County 24

Woodrow Wilson 49, Oak Hill 10

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content