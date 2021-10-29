Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Albert Gallatin, Pa. 15, Spring Mills 7
Bluefield 21, Ridgeview, Va. 19
Bridgeport 63, Musselman 27
Cameron 30, Trinity 0
Chapmanville 35, Mingo Central 20
East Fairmont 34, Lewis County 18
Herbert Hoover 28, Poca 0
Hollidaysburg, Pa. 19, Linsly 14
Hurley, Va. 48, Montcalm 22
Independence 60, Wyoming East 8
John Marshall 42, Oak Glen 0
Lincoln 56, Philip Barbour 0
Meadow Bridge 22, Sherman 14
Midland Trail 33, Greenbrier West 8
Moorefield 40, Pendleton County 0
Mountain Ridge, Md. 33, Keyser 8
Nicholas County 25, James Monroe 7
Nitro 32, Sissonville 7
North Marion 42, Frankfort 19
Parkersburg South 26, Wheeling Park 24
Point Pleasant 51, Ripley 0
Ritchie County 43, Gilmer County 15
Robert C. Byrd 41, Liberty Harrison 0
Shady Spring 29, Liberty Raleigh 26
Spring Valley 35, Martinsburg 30
Tygarts Valley 20, Pocahontas County 0
University 49, Morgantown 14
Weir 29, Brooke 6
Williamstown 26, Doddridge County 24
Woodrow Wilson 49, Oak Hill 10
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com