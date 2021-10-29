Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Abingdon 23, Union 0
Albemarle 23, Louisa 7
Altavista 36, Nelson County 6
Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 47, Paul VI Catholic High School 6
Bassett 61, Halifax County 14
Blue Ridge School 32, Roanoke Catholic 6
Bluefield, W.Va. 21, Ridgeview 19
Broad Run 35, Loudoun County 3
Central – Wise 28, Gate City 0
Centreville 42, Oakton 20
Christiansburg 37, Cave Spring 14
Collegiate-Richmond 21, Norfolk Academy 14
Colonial Forge 35, Brooke Point 27
Cosby 18, George Wythe-Richmond 12
David Crockett, Tenn. 14, Richlands 7
Deep Creek 20, Indian River 17, OT
Dinwiddie 51, Meadowbrook 0
Dominion 27, Rock Ridge 16
E.C. Glass 42, Brookville 7
Eastern Montgomery 25, Covington 22
Forest Park 62, Colgan 14
GW-Danville 28, Magna Vista 10
Galax 27, West Stokes, N.C. 7
George Wythe-Wytheville 35, Grayson County 6
Glen Allen 37, Deep Run 7
Glenvar 23, Radford 21
Green Run 39, Frank Cox 21
Greensville County 58, Franklin 20
Hampton 27, Kecoughtan 7
Hanover 13, Henrico 12
Harrisonburg 32, Rockbridge County 31
Heritage-Lynchburg 55, Liberty-Bedford 7
Hickory 22, Great Bridge 18
Highland Springs 28, Atlee 7
Holston 21, Rural Retreat 14
Honaker 34, Northwood 15
Hurley 48, Montcalm, W.Va. 22
Isle of Wight Academy 47, Fuqua School 2
J.R. Tucker 22, Mills Godwin 21
James Madison 34, South Lakes 6
James River-Buchanan 16, Carroll County 13
James Wood 56, Millbrook 7
Justice High School 51, Annandale 20
K&Q Central 40, Middlesex 0
Kempsville 57, First Colonial 17
Kenston Forest 26, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 16
King William 38, West Point 0
Lafayette 49, Poquoson 15
Lake Braddock 55, W.T. Woodson 7
Lake Taylor 53, Granby 6
Landstown 26, Princess Anne 6
Langley 33, Herndon 21
Liberty Christian 42, Amherst County 7
Lord Botetourt 49, Franklin County 28
Maury 47, Booker T. Washington 0
McLean 30, Washington-Lee 16
Mechanicsville High School 62, Armstrong 7
Monacan 42, Clover Hill 6
Nansemond River 35, Grassfield 0
Narrows 38, Craig County 6
Norfolk Christian School 17, Christchurch 13
Northside 27, William Byrd 0
Norview 34, Norcom 12
Oscar Smith 48, Western Branch 0
Pallotti, Md. 55, Fork Union Prep 20
Parry McCluer 49, Bath County 0
Patrick Henry-Ashland 22, Varina 21
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 14, Chilhowie 10
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 42, Pulaski County 13
Patriot 51, John Champe 25
Pikeville, Ky. def. Castlewood, forfeit
Potomac 8, Woodbridge 0
Powhatan 42, Midlothian 7
Rustburg 34, Jefferson Forest 21
Salem 42, Hidden Valley 14
Sherando 13, Fauquier 12
South County 34, Alexandria City 10
Southampton Academy 72, Brunswick Academy 39
Tabb 40, Bruton 7
Tallwood 13, Kellam 12
Tazewell 34, Fort Chiswell 28, 5OT
Tunstall 41, Gretna 22
Twin Springs 16, Thomas Walker 12
Wakefield 14, George Marshall 10
Warwick 26, Menchville 6
West Springfield 59, West Potomac 56
Western Albemarle 41, Monticello 6
Westfield 14, Chantilly 13
William Fleming 42, Staunton River 0
York 26, Warhill 20
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Charles City County High School vs. Mathews, ccd.
Mountain View High School vs. Warren County, ccd.
