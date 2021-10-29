Halloween weather might be more of a trick than a treat this year…

Low pressure slowly pushing northeast through our area will keep us unsettled as we head into Halloweekend. For the rest of the evening, we can expect rounds of showers, occasionally gusty winds, and low temps falling into the 40s for most. Area of fog will also be possible overnight.

Saturday looks cool and damp, so if you have any Trick-or-Treat plans this year, make sure you have the rain gear ready! Saturday will bring mainly cloudy skies, scattered showers, and highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Saturday night looks chilly and wet still with lows in the 40s.

We stay breezy and unsettled into Sunday morning, with a few spotty showers to start Halloween. By the afternoon and evening though, we'll dry out. Highs on Halloween will still be below-average, topping off in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

We look mainly dry to start next week...but more cool and unsettled weather looks to be just around the corner...make sure to tune in tonight to WVVA News at 5, 6, 10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!