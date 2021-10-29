Skip to Content

Japanese parliamentary elections crucial for new PM’s rule

4:37 am National news from the Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida faces a crucial test in Sunday’s national parliamentary elections, which will determine if his government will have enough support to stay in power long enough to repair the pandemic-hit economy, and tackle climate change and China’s rise. Kishida dissolved the lower house 10 days after taking office and called for this vote, saying he wanted a mandate from voters. His party is likely to lose some seats but maintain the majority, and his grip on power will depend on just how many allies he loses.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content