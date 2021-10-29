Japanese parliamentary elections crucial for new PM’s rule

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida faces a crucial test in Sunday’s national parliamentary elections, which will determine if his government will have enough support to stay in power long enough to repair the pandemic-hit economy, and tackle climate change and China’s rise. Kishida dissolved the lower house 10 days after taking office and called for this vote, saying he wanted a mandate from voters. His party is likely to lose some seats but maintain the majority, and his grip on power will depend on just how many allies he loses.