Mid-Atlantic braces for tidal flooding, strong winds

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The National Weather Service is warning that the mid-Atlantic region could see one of the biggest tidal floods of the last decade or two as heavy rain and winds pummel the region on Friday. The weather service says some areas could get the worst tidal flooding that they’ve seen since Hurricane Isabel in 2003 on Friday and Saturday as strong and persistent winds push water into the Chesapeake Bay. The flooding could affect all tidal shores in Maryland, Washington, D.C., and northern Virginia. Water levels were already elevated Thursday evening, but high tides are expected to be the highest from Friday until high tide on Saturday morning. Several public school systems in Maryland were closed Friday.