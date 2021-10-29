Moon tells pope a visit to North would help peace in Koreas

VATICAN CITY (AP) — South Korean President Moon Jae-in has given Pope Francis a statue of a cross made with barbed wire from the demilitarized zone separating the Koreas. The South Korean leader, who is Catholic, told the pontiff Friday that a papal visit to the North would help bring peace to the peninsula. Moon called on Francis before the start of the Group of 20 summit in Rome.nThe Vatican, which didn’t allow independent media in the audience, said the talks touched on the role of the Catholic Church in promoting dialogue. The Vatican made no mention of a possible trip in its statement and none is currently believed to be under consideration.