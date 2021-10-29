Oklahoma deputy shot while responding to disturbance

PINK, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say an Oklahoma deputy sheriff was shot several times while responding to reports of a domestic disturbance on the outskirts of Oklahoma City. Pottawatomie County Sheriff Mike Booth says the deputy was shot Friday morning. The deputy’s condition has not been released and no suspect is in custody. The shooting occurred at a home in a heavily wooded area between the towns of Pink and Bethel Acres on the southeastern outskirts of Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the deputy was shot several times and taken to an Oklahoma City hospital.