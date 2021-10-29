Public forums planned for West Virginia’s drug response plan

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia officials plan to hold eight virtual forums for the public to review and comment on the state’s substance abuse response plan. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the Governor’s Council on Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment announced the online forums Thursday. The 2022 West Virginia Substance Use Response Plan describes the current drug use environment in the state and highlights existing activities and initiatives that are part of the plan. The virtual forums are scheduled for Nov. 9, Nov. 16, Nov. 18, Nov. 23 and Nov. 30, and Dec. 7, Dec. 9 and Dec. 14.