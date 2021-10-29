Puerto Rico police go on strike, demand better pensions

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Some 1,900 police officers across Puerto Rico have gone on strike to demand a better public pension plan. The absences reported Friday are expected to continue through the weekend and prompted several mayors to declare a state of emergency. Puerto Rico’s police department has more than 11,500 officers that serve an island of 3.3 million people. They do not receive Social Security or health insurance upon retirement, obtaining only some 30% to 40% of their salary. Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said the U.S. territory will be in a better position to address the officers’ demands once it emerges from a bankruptcy-like process.