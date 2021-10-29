Roanoke College receives its largest cash donation from alum

SALEM, Va. (AP) — A Roanoke College alumnus is donating $15 million to the Virginia school — its largest-ever cash donation. The college said Friday that the gift from Massachusetts-based cybersecurity expert Shaun McConnon will go toward a new science center. Every student takes at least three classes from the programs that will be housed in the center, and a third of all courses on campus will be taught there. The Roanoke Times reports that the project will combine new construction and renovation of existing spaces. College spokesperson Teresa Gereaux says the total cost and timeline for the center are currently unknown.