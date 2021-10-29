Rounds of rain will make for a soggy Halloweekend

We are starting off wet this morning across the Two Virginias as rain pushes through the region. Round of rain will continue throughout the rest of the day and could be heavy at times especially during the morning hours. Temperatures should top off in the 50s and 60s for most. Winds will be breezy out the southwest at 5-10 mph with stronger gusts possible, however, it will not be nearly as windy as it was yesterday.

Heading into the overnight hours, periods of rain will continue. Temperatures will drop into the 40s for most. Winds should be much calmer after sundown.

On-and-off showers will continue into the weekend as well. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the 40s and 50s on Saturday and Sunday. We look to dry out just in time for the afternoon and evening hours of Halloween.

Next week looks to start dry, but we will become unsettled mid to late week as another weather system moves into the area. We will be cooler as well with highs in the 40s and 50s. Make sure to catch the full forecast today at 5, 5:30, 6, 6:30 am, and noon.