Salvation Army gets ready to break ground on new building in Beckley

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) After years of discussions about building a new Salvation Army in Beckley, plans are now in place to move the project forward.



At the non-profit's current location on South Fayette Street, the Salvation Army unveiled plans on Friday for the new multi-million dollar facility on Robert C. Byrd Drive,



Raleigh County Commissioner Greg Duckworth was on hand Friday to present a 15,000 dollar check for the project from the commission.



"It's no secret what the need is. We're in a building that was built in 1934. So it's humbling for the commission to be able to help. And this is right in the hub of where help is needed."



The Salvation Army is roughly half a million dollars away from raising the four million dollars needed for the project. The organization is also seeking an additional two million to go towards operations and furnishing the building.



The new building will be much bigger than the current location and will have a space for after school activities for children. Additionally, it will have a commercial sized kitchen and pantry.



There will be a gym that will be open to the public for working out that will also be used as a warming center in the winter.



"They can come here, it will be monitored all night. Then they can have breakfast in the morning," explained Maj. Ronald Mott.



Maj. Mott new building will allow the organization to continue its mission of helping the community's most vulnerable population.



"We've seen an increase since the government checks stopped. People are coming in for food an utility assistance. Our pantry is almost out of food but we're expecting another shipment today," adds Maj. Mott.

While crews are expected to break ground on the new building by the end of November, the Salvation Army expects construction to be complete by May of 2023.





