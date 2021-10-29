Tazewell County Courthouse raises money for local family battling cancer

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - The Tazewell County Courthouse had an office costume contest to raise funds for a local family battling childhood cancer. Each dollar donated by the public counted as one vote for their favorite office theme. The office themes in the courthouse included One Hundred and One Dalmatians, Snow White, The Cat in the Hat and Grease.

All of the proceeds from the contest went straight to the family's fund known as 'Lexis' Journey'. Courthouse clerk members shared why this was so important for them.

"It's pretty amazing, it's exciting to help other people. For people to realize that people in the courthouse can have fun too and we love our community and that's why we serve where we serve." Karen Allison, Clerk for Juvenile Domestic Relations Court

The clerks managed to raise at least three thousand dollars for the family and donations are still being counted. The fundraiser may be over but if you would like to donate you can contact the clerk's office to find out how.