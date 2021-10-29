Tensions rise in Indian state after attacks against Muslims

GAUHATI, India (AP) — Tensions are high in parts of India’s northeastern Tripura state after a string of attacks against minority Muslims seen as retaliation for the violence against Hindus in neighboring Bangladesh earlier this month. On Friday, state authorities deployed police and paramilitary troops and banned the assembly of more than five people in areas where attacks were reported. Police say at least one mosque, several shops and homes belonging to Muslims have been vandalized since Tuesday. No deaths have been reported. In Bangladesh, at least six Hindus were killed and hundreds of houses and businesses torched on Oct. 13 after an image posted on social media was perceived as insulting to the country’s Muslim majority. The violence also led to demonstrations in India.