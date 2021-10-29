Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

12:28 am Virginia sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Appomattox 48, William Campbell 12

Battlefield 28, Gar-Field 7

Brentsville 35, Skyline 6

Briar Woods 18, Riverside 7

Broadway 49, Spotswood 14

Buffalo Gap 46, Wilson Memorial 22

Chancellor 35, Culpeper 14

Charlottesville 32, Fluvanna 27

Churchland 36, Manor High School 6

Clarke County 14, Luray 0

Courtland 28, Eastern View 7

East Rockingham 44, Madison County 13

Graham 46, Blacksburg 7

Grundy 52, Twin Valley 26

Heritage (Leesburg) 57, Park View-Sterling 12

James Monroe 40, Caroline 0

King George 37, Spotsylvania 0

Lee High 48, John Battle 0

Matoaca 28, Hopewell 15

Meridian High School 71, Manassas Park 0

Mountain View 35, North Stafford 21

North Cross 49, Hargrave Military 0

Nottoway 63, Randolph-Henry 0

Orange County 27, Goochland 24

Prince George 29, Petersburg 12

Riverbend 35, Stafford 0

Riverheads 56, R.E. Lee-Staunton 7

Stone Bridge 42, Potomac Falls 0

Strasburg 34, Page County 12

Stuarts Draft 48, Fort Defiance 13

Surry County 64, Park View-South Hill 42

Sussex Central 26, Brunswick 22

Tuscarora 42, Lightridge 7

Waynesboro 27, Turner Ashby 14

Woodgrove 38, Independence 22

Woodstock Central 48, William Monroe 21

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Phoebus vs. Gloucester, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Associated Press

