Trick-or-treat times in your county

Top Stories

Happy Halloween!

Below is a list of trick-or-treat times in counties in our coverage area.

Fayette County:
Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Greenbrier County:
Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m.

McDowell County:
Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m.
** no decision was made by McDowell County Commission, the decision was left up to individual municipalities

Mercer County:
Athens: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
All other municipalities: Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Monroe County:
Peterstown: Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Union: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Raleigh County:
Saturday, Oct. 30 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Summers County:
Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Wyoming County:
Pineville and Oceana: Saturday, Oct. 30 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Mullens: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Tazewell County:
Sunday, Oct. 31 from 5 to 8 p.m.

