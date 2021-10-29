Trick-or-treat times in your county

Happy Halloween!

Below is a list of trick-or-treat times in counties in our coverage area.

Fayette County:

Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Greenbrier County:

Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m.

McDowell County:

Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m.

** no decision was made by McDowell County Commission, the decision was left up to individual municipalities

Mercer County:

Athens: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

All other municipalities: Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Monroe County:

Peterstown: Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Union: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Raleigh County:

Saturday, Oct. 30 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Summers County:

Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Wyoming County:

Pineville and Oceana: Saturday, Oct. 30 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Mullens: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Tazewell County:

Sunday, Oct. 31 from 5 to 8 p.m.