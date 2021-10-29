Trick-or-treat times in your county

Trick-or-treat times in your countyNew
Happy Halloween!
Below is a list of trick-or-treat times in counties in our coverage area.
Fayette County:
Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Greenbrier County:
Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m.
McDowell County:
Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m.
** no decision was made by McDowell County Commission, the decision was left up to individual municipalities
Mercer County:
Athens: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
All other municipalities: Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Monroe County:
Peterstown: Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Union: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Raleigh County:
Saturday, Oct. 30 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Summers County:
Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Wyoming County:
Pineville and Oceana: Saturday, Oct. 30 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Mullens: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Tazewell County:
Sunday, Oct. 31 from 5 to 8 p.m.