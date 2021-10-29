Wind Advisory until FRI 11:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA

Eastern Greenbrier County

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…In Virginia, Tazewell and Bath Counties. In West

Virginia, Mercer, Summers, Eastern Greenbrier and Western

Greenbrier Counties, especially at higher elevations.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM EDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&