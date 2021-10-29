Wind Advisory until FRI 11:00 AM EDT

Wind Advisory until FRI 11:00 AM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA
Western Greenbrier County
…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In Virginia, Tazewell and Bath Counties. In West
Virginia, Mercer, Summers, Eastern Greenbrier and Western
Greenbrier Counties, especially at higher elevations.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&