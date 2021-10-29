Wind Advisory until FRI 11:00 AM EDT

Wind Advisory until FRI 11:00 AM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV
Southeast Pocahontas County
…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph
expected, especially across the higher ridges and open, exposed
areas.
* WHERE…Pocahontas, Randolph, Webster, and Southeast Nicholas
Counties.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM EDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle in a cross wind. Secure outdoor objects.
