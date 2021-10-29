Wind Advisory until FRI 11:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV

Southeast Pocahontas County

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph

expected, especially across the higher ridges and open, exposed

areas.

* WHERE…Pocahontas, Randolph, Webster, and Southeast Nicholas

Counties.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM EDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle in a cross wind. Secure outdoor objects.

&&